Financial Survey: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) versus ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Popular and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.46 $506.62 million $5.87 13.52 ACNB $105.22 million 2.34 $18.39 million N/A N/A

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 28.17% 12.47% 1.12% ACNB 25.69% 10.58% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Popular and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 5 0 3.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Popular presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than ACNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Popular beats ACNB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 172 branches; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 118 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

