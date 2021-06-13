FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 412,747 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2,591.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,747 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,561. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.