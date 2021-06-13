FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 4,436 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,443. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

