FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 5,693 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

CMI stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.00. 1,682,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.