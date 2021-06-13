FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 811 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $395.41 and a one year high of $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

