FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

