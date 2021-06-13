FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.22. The stock had a trading volume of 901,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

