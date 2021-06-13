FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 6,717 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

C stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,043,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

