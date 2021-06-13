FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17.

