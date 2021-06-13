FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.34. 9,541,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,156. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

