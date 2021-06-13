FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,451,000 after buying an additional 409,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,864,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

