FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

APD stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.45. 710,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,180. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

