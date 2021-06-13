FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,430.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,441.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

