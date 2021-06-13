FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,365,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,650,000 after purchasing an additional 447,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,275. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of -383.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.