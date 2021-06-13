FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $236.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

