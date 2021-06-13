FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 12,928,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,589. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

