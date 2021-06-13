FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 719.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,625 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.37% of Callaway Golf worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $10,485,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $529,000.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 7,497,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

