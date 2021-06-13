FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,513.93. 1,262,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,244. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,526.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.