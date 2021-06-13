FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.66. 588,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,599. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

