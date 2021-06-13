FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

