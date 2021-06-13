FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,655. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

