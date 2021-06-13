FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QCOM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.62. 6,529,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

