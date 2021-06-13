FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,159 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

