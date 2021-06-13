FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 2,138 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.78. 6,245,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

