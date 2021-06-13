FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 6,235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.38. 5,476,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

