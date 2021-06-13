FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,375,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,138,512. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

