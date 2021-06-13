FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.33. 2,029,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

