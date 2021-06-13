FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

NYSE TT traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $185.23. 973,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

