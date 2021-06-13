FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.87. 745,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

