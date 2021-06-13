FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 142,957 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 142,957 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. 9,737,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,761,069. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

