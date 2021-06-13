FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. 2,399,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

