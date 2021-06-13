FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.25 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $59.91 million and $32.35 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000953 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001710 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 763,791,733 coins and its circulating supply is 242,101,094 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

