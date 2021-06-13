Fireball Price Tops $5.37 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Fireball has a market cap of $106,569.61 and $35.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00013856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fireball has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,837 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars.

