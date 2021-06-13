First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $74.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $78.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $297.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $304.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $309.19 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

