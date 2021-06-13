First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Holdings Lifted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 893.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the quarter. First Bank accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Bank worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.