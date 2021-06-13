First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $27.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $25.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

