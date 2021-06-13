First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $152.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 73.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

