First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.30 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

