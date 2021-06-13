First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp makes up about 2.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.68% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 650.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

INBK stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

