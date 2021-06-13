First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $155.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street brokerages expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $155.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the lowest is $153.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $630.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research
cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.