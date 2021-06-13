First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $155.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

