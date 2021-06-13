First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.08 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $187.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.40 million and the lowest is $183.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

