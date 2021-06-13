First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. First Savings Financial Group makes up 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.72% of First Savings Financial Group worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

