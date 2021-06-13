First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DALI. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,307,000.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.