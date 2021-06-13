First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 13th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $47.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

