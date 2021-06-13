First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 2,655.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.