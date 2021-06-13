First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,964. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.