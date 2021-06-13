First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80.

