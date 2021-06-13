First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the May 13th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 822,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,368. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.