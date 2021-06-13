First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 36,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,190. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45.

