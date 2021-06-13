First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 129.9% in May

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the May 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

FCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 127,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

